16 DVS exam stations reopening, road tests to resume on May 26

Minnesota is restarting driver’s license road tests on May 26 with priority given to thousands of applicants who have had their road tests canceled since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At least 12,500 tests for regular drivers' licenses have been canceled since Gov. Tim Walz imposed a stay-home-order on March 27, according to a Driver and Vehicle Services memo obtained by FOX 9.

DVS announced Friday it is reopening 16 exam stations across the state for a handful of services, including road tests.

WHICH LOCATIONS ARE OPENING AND WHEN?

The St. Paul, Arden Hills, Anoka, Eagan, Plymouth, Rochester, Mankato, Fairmont, Marshall, Willmar, Detroit Lakes, St. Cloud, Brainerd, Duluth, Grand Rapids and Bemidji exam stations are all reopening.

Starting May 19, all but one of the exam stations will be open for knowledge tests, permit applications and motorcycle and commercial driver’s license road tests. The Fairmont location only offers road tests and will not open at that time.

Beginning May 26, the exam stations, including Fairmont, will beginning offering class D road tests. The St. Paul location will be open, but does not offer road tests.

HOW CAN I RESCHEDULE MY ROAD TEST?

DVS is emailing everyone whose class D road test was canceled with rescheduling instructions. Those who had appointments in March will be notified first, followed by those who had appointments canceled in April and May.

Rescheduled road test appointments may not be at the exam station where the appointment was originally scheduled because not all exam stations are reopening.

New class D road tests appointments are not available to the public yet. DVS will open up class D road test appointments for scheduling as soon as canceled appointments are rescheduled.

If you have a road test scheduled at one of the exam stations that is reopening, you will keep that appointment. If you have a road test scheduled at an exam station that is not reopening, DVS will send you a cancelation notice and instructions to reschedule that appointment at one of the open exam stations.

WHAT SHOULD YOU EXPECT DURING YOUR ROAD TEST?

DVS says it is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Minnesota Department of Health guidelines to keep staff and customers safe during the pandemic.

Road test applicants are required to complete a short questionnaire and have their temperature taken prior to testing and encouraged to wear a face mask.

Applicants must sanitize their vehicle with DVS-provided sanitizing wipes before the test begins.

DVS examiners will still ride in the vehicle and will wear personal protective equipment such as face masks, face shields, safety glasses and gloves.