15th Annual Ian Leonard Bad Pants Open raises money for Special Olympics, PGA REACH

15th Annual Ian Leonard Bad Pants Open Charity Golf Tournament
(FOX 9) - The 15th annual Ian Leonard Bad Pants Open raised more than $500,000 for Special Olympics Minnesota and PGA REACH Minnesota, a charity dedicated to enabling access to the game of golf.
The tournament, held Tuesday at Rush Creek Golf Club, featured an 18-hole, foursome scramble format.