156 MSP Airport food service employees laid off due to COVID-19 impact

A company that manages restaurants at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has laid off 156 permanent employees, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

OTG Management Midwest, LLC informed DEED Monday that it was laying off the employees due to the “unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The company says it was forced to close many of its concession operations, causing them to start terminating employees March 16.

Positions affected include bar and bartender, cashier, chef, cook, dishwasher, gate hold server, general manager, human resources, lead cook, market manager, merchandiser, monet room supervisor, prep cook, receiver, restaurant manager, server, sous chef, hourly supervisor and kitchen supervisor.

The employees are members of the Unite Here Local 17 union.