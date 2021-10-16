15-year-old boy shot in leg while walking in Minneapolis

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg while walking on the street in the Hawthorne neighborhood, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a 911 call and found the boy around 29th and Dupont Avenue North. Minneapolis Police spokesperson Cyndi Barrington said the boy told police that he had been walking down the street and doesn't know who shot him in the leg.

The 15-year-old was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive, Barrington said.

Police are investigating. There are currently no suspects in custody.