15-year-old arrested in connection to St. Paul hit-and-run that killed woman, 70

The St. Paul Police Department says it arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to the July fatal hit-and-run of a 70-year-old woman.

On July 17, a stolen Kia crashed into a car around 10 p.m. near Forest and Magnolia Avenue East in St. Paul, killing 70-year-old Phoua Hang. The driver and passengers of the Kia ran from the scene.

After an extensive investigation, the SPPD said it arrested a 15-year-old boy for his alleged connection to the crash, but will not be releasing any additional details since he is a juvenile, according to Friday's press release.

"As we have expressed before, Phoua Thao Hang was the singular most important person in our lives. Her life, her abiding love for her family, her deep cultural knowledge and farming wisdom (which she open-heartedly shared), her zest and curiosity for all things, her kind and caring nature, and the thousands of untold stories, blessings, and life lessons she had yet to impart were all stolen from her, and from us, on July 17," Phoua's family said in a statement.

"On behalf of Phoua Thao Hang’s family and the many people who loved her, we would like to thank the Saint Paul Police Department and all of law enforcement for the time they have dedicated to investigating this crime and for their continued dedication and efforts on the case," the family added.

SPPD said the investigation is ongoing, and Ramsey County Attorney's Office will continue with the charges of this case.