15-hour standoff at Hastings mobile home park ends early Friday morning, 2 children rescued

A 15-hour standoff at a mobile home park in Hastings, Minnesota ended peacefully early Friday morning.

The incident began around 11:30 a.m. when officers with the Hastings Police Department responded to a disturbance at a mobile home in the Three Rivers Mobile Home Park. When officers arrived, they attempted to separate the two residents, a man and a woman, in order to gain information about the disturbance, according to a news release.

As the woman exited the mobile home with two children, the man fled back into the home with the other two children, ages 4 and 13. The woman and two children were moved to safety.

Police advised residents in the area to shelter-in-place and evacuated some of the residents.

South-Metro SWAT and hostage negotiators were summoned to the scene and began to negotiate with the man who was barricaded inside the mobile home.

Around 10 p.m., the SWAT team safely rescued the 13-year-old child.

At 2:20 a.m., after numerous attempts to get the man to release the 4-year-old child, the SWAT team forced their way into the mobile home, rescued the child and took the man into custody.

The 36-year-old Hastings man was arrested and is being held on pending charges of violating an order for protection, terroristic threats, child endangerment and false imprisonment.

It is unclear whether the man had a weapon.

Hastings police say more than a dozen SWAT officers were treated for heat exhaustion due to the extreme temperatures during the 15-hour standoff and at least three were hospitalized.