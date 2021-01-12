130 Minnesota National Guard soldiers heading to inauguration

More than 130 Minnesota National Guard soldiers are reporting to Washington, D.C. this week ahead of next week’s inauguration ceremonies.

Monday, the National Guard said its services were requested and Tuesday, the Guard announced the soldiers from Bravo Troop, 1-94th Cavalry Squadron and Airmen from the 148th Fighter Wing have been assigned to help secure the event.

Monday, the FBI warned that armed protests were planned at all 50 state capitols and in Washington, D.C. in the days leading up to the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden.

"Every four years National Guardsmen from throughout the country are called to assist local units supporting the inauguration," said Colonel Scott Rohweder, Minnesota National Guard Director of Operations. "We are proud and ready to serve the nation at this historic event."

The National Guard’s 133rd Airlift Wing will transport the soldiers. That unit is celebrating is 100th anniversary this weekend. It was the first Air National Guard unit in the country.

Rohweder said the Minnesota National Guard has assisted with the inauguration in the past, some years sending zero soldiers and some years sending as many as 350.