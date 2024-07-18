12,000 acres of land returned to Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe

article

About 12,000 acres of land was returned to the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe as a result of federal legislation signed into law.

What we know

Lawmakers and community members of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe gather Wednesday to celebrate the return of about 11,778 acres of land in the Chippewa National Forest. The return of the land comes after the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Reservation Restoration Act, which was sponsored by U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, was signed into law in 2020.

This legislation reverses a land seizure by the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs in the 1940s.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Band worked together to identify the parcels to be transferred.

What officials and lawmakers have to say

"It is with great joy and hope for the future in our hearts that we celebrate the latest step forward in restoring a portion of the illegally transferred lands back to the Leech Lake Ojibwe. On behalf of the Band, I want to express my gratitude to the Forest Service and Tribal staff collaborating behind the scenes to move this land transfer towards completion. This is one of the most monumental and positive developments to take place on Leech Lake since the first treaties were signed and the reservation was established in 1855," said Faron Jackson Sr., Chairman of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe.

"It’s been a pleasure and an honor to work with the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe as we implement the Reservation Restoration Act to transfer back approximately 11,778 acres to this sovereign nation. We understand the importance the land holds to the Band and will continue to work with the Band as we move through this process," said Chippewa Forest Supervisor Michael Stansberry.

"Today marks an incredible day in Minnesota history, as we celebrate the reconciliation of a wrong against the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe. The recognition of lands taken from the Tribe, and now the return, are important examples of honoring the sovereignty of the Tribes - not just in Minnesota, but across the nation. I want to sincerely thank everyone involved for their years of hard work on this historic achievement," said Sen. Mary Kunesh (DFL-New Brighton).