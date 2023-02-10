1,200+ fentanyl pills seized in south Mpls drug bust

A multi-agency effort resulted in the seizure of more than 1,000 pills of fentanyl in addition to weapons during a raid Minneapolis, according to an announcement from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office (HCAO).

The Violent Offender Task Force (VOTF) and Emergency Services Unit (ESU) executed a search warrant earlier in the week in relation to an ongoing weapons and narcotics investigation, according to an HCAO press release on Friday.

According to the VOTF, detectives seized, "over five pounds of powder fentanyl, over one pound of cocaine, one pound of methamphetamine, 1,295 fentanyl pills and a large press used to package and distribute narcotics."

In addition to the drugs, police also recovered six illegally possessed handguns and one illegally possessed rifle, according to the announcement.

"Getting drugs and illegal weapons off the street is always an accomplishment. Public safety and public health go hand-in-hand, specifically when we are talking about fentanyl. This is a crisis that we are enduring, and something that needs to be a priority for all law enforcement agencies," said Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt during a press conference Friday.

A suspect was present when the warrant was executed, and was taken into custody without incident.

Witt said the HCAO would be taking part in a One Pill Can Kill campaign.