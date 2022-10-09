12 Europeans detained in northern Minnesota for smuggling attempt

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agents stopped a "smuggling attempt" after two cars with 12 migrants unlawfully entered Minnesota near the Canadian Border.

The agency announced on Friday an agent at the Warroad Station was notified on Sept. 25 that two cars had made unlawful entry into the country near Roseau, Minnesota.

The agent located one of the vehicles at a gas station in Gryl, but the second vehicle drove off before they arrived. The agent made contact with the driver at the gas station and learned one person was from Great Britain, and three others were citizens of Ireland.

CBP said all the migrants entered unlawfully and were taken into custody, according to the press release.

The following day, a border patrol agent from a different station found the second car at a restaurant in Bemidji, Minnesota. The agent interviewed eight individuals – one from Ireland and seven from Great Britain – and determined they were not citizens of the United States.

"This was a great response by our agents," Chief Patrol Agent Anthony S. Good said in the press release. "The communication and collaboration between two of our stations was the reason we were able to catch the migrants. As a reminder, it is unlawful to enter the United States anywhere other than a designated Port of Entry."

All 12 migrants - four from Ireland and eight from Great Britain - along with the two cars, were transported to the Warroad Port of Entry for further processing.