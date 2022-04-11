Here are the 11 finalists for Minnesota Teacher of the Year

article

Eleven teachers have been named finalists for 2022 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

Education Minnesota, the statewide educators union, on Monday released the 11 finalists in the running for the honor. They are:

Edward T. Barlow, a music teacher for grades 6-8 at Anwatin Middle School, Minneapolis Public Schools

Younna Eiden-Giel, a social studies teacher for grades 11-12 at Park High School, South Washington County Schools

Jon Fila, an English teacher for grades 9-12 at Northern Star Online, Intermediate District 287

Kendall Gonzalez, a kindergarten teacher at Matoska International School, White Bear Lake Area Schools

Paul Houck, an English and math teacher for grades 9-12 at Southwest Metro High School, Southwest Metro Intermediate District 288

Bradley Hubred, a science teacher for grades 5-6 at Moose Lake Community Schools

Erin Karlgaard, a third-grade teacher at Lowell Elementary School, Brainerd Public Schools

Sarah Lancaster, a first-grade teacher at Onamia Elementary School, Onamia Public Schools

Rachel Volkmann, a fifth-grade teacher at Gatewood Elementary, Hopkins Public Schools

Andrea Welvaert, an ASD/SPED teacher for grades 6-8 at Cottage Grove Middle School, South Washington County Schools

Eric Zuccola, an English teacher for grades 9-12 at Robbinsdale Cooper High School, Robbinsdale Area Public Schools

A selection panel will meet on April 30 to interview each finalist and vote for the Teacher of the Year.

Natalia Benjamin, the 2021 Minnesota Teacher of the Year, will announce this year’s honoree at a banquet at the St. Paul RiverCentre on May 1.