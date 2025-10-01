10 new measles cases in Minnesota reported among unvaccinated patients

The Brief Ten new cases have been detected over just the past few days. The cases are all connected to travel, officials say. Officials are urging parents to get their children vaccinated.



The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is urging parents to get their children vaccinated after the state has now reported ten new measles cases over a matter of days.

Measles cases in MN

What we know:

Since Sept. 29, MDH says it has confirmed 10 new measles cases, all in the Twin Cities metro.

The new cases bring the state's 2025 case total to 18. All the new cases are connected to travel, officials say.

Seven of the cases are among families who had recent domestic travel and connected to three new cases reported last week.

The other three new cases were among people who traveled internationally.

All the cases are among unvaccinated patients, MDH adds.

What you can do:

The department is urging parents to get their children vaccinated against the disease and talk with your doctor if you are traveling to another country or a part of the U.S. with a measles outbreak.

Children should receive the first MMR vaccine dose at 12 to 15 months of age and the second dose at 4 to 6 years of age.

But, officials say your child can get an early MMR dose if they are traveling to a high risk area.

What they're saying:

In a provided statement, assistant commissioner for MDH's Health Protection Bureau Myra Kunas said: "The significant increase in measles cases around the U.S. this year, and the fact that measles is still very prevalent in other countries, continues to highlight the urgency for families to make sure their children are up-to-date on their measles immunizations. Measles is one of the most infectious diseases on the planet. It spreads easily, and it finds those who are not vaccinated."

National measles breakout

Big picture view:

Officials point out that measles cases have been on the rise across the nation.

Minnesota is among the worst states for vaccination rates, with only 86.53% of kindergarten students vaccinated as of the 2024-25 school year. Only Wisconsin (84.8%), Alaska (81.2%), and Idaho (78.5%) have lower rates.

Nationwide, there have been more than 1,500 cases this year, the most since 1992. The lion's share of those cases are apart from a breakout in west Texas, where 762 measles cases have been reported since January.

In Minnesota, the 18 cases mark the fifth-highest single-year total since 2010. Last year, Minnesota saw 70 cases.