Possible measles exposure: Health officials warn of infected traveler

The Brief Wisconsin health officials are warning of possible measles exposures from an out-of-state traveler. Nine cases of measles have been reported in Wisconsin as of Aug. 19, and these are unrelated to the possible exposures from the traveler. Officials say people may have been exposed at a Flying J Travel Center in Roberts and a Pilot Travel Center in Beloit.



An out-of-state traveler may have exposed the public to measles when they visited Wisconsin, according to state health officials.

Possible Wisconsin measles exposure

What they're saying:

Officials from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), as well as officials from the St. Croix County Public Health Department and Rock County Public Health, are warning about a possible measles exposure.

The exposures are believed to have happened at two public locations:

Flying J Travel Center #470, 1191 70th Ave., Roberts, Wisconsin on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, between 7:15 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Pilot Travel Center #289, 3001 Milwaukee Road, Beloit, Wisconsin on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, between 11:45 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Anyone who was at these locations during these times is being asked to check for symptoms and update their immunization status if needed.

DHS states these exposures are unrelated to the nine other cases reported in Wisconsin so far.