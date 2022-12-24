1 person dead, 1 firefighter injured in Minneapolis house fire on Christmas Eve

article

The Minneapolis Fire Department said one firefighter was injured after falling through the floor, and a civilian died Saturday morning from a fire at a boarded-up home.

Fire crews responded to the fire at a boarded-up 2 ½ story home just before 7:15 a.m. on the 2100 block of Fremont Avenue North. When crews arrived at the scene, they removed the boards and battled the fire from the outside.

Once inside, crews searched the home and found somebody inside on the first floor. They removed the person from the house and started performing CPR. Paramedics declared the person dead at the scene.

A firefighter on the first floor fell through a hole after it burned through from the basement. The firefighter was rescued by nearby fire crew members and transported to the hospital with second and third-degree burns, according to the fire department.

The fire crews evacuated the structure and are battling the fire from the outside.

Crews have been battling the fire for over three hours, and flames can still be seen coming from the roof of the house as of 10:05 a.m. A Metro Transit Bus was brought to the scene to help keep firefighters warm.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



