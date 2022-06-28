1 man hurt after shots fired inside Oakdale movie theater

article

A man was injured Tuesday night after shots were fired inside a movie theater in Oakdale, Minnesota, police report.

Oakdale police responded shortly after 10 p.m. for a reported shooting inside the Marcus Oakdale Cinema along 5677 Hadley Avenue North. Inside theater 17, police found a 23-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was transported to Regions Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown as of midnight.

Police say they are still searching for the suspect who reportedly ran from the theater after the shooting. The motive for the shooting is unclear at this point.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.