1 killed, 4 injured in head-on crash in Stearns County

A head-on crash in Stearns county left one woman dead, and four others injured Saturday morning.

The crash occurred on Highway 23 at 8:20 a.m. in Munson Township when a Toyota van was driving eastbound and collided head-on with a Chevy van driving westbound, according to the state patrol report.

The Chevy van with three men in their 20s all suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to St. Cloud hospital.

The 53-year-old driver of the Toyota van died, according to the report. The teenage passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital.

Alcohol was not considered a factor in the crash. The report did not say what led to the collision but listed the road conditions as wet.