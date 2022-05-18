Expand / Collapse search
1 killed, 1 injured in Anoka crash after fleeing police Tuesday night

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 3:43PM
Anoka
FOX 9
Fatal Anoka County crash article

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says one person died after fleeing police Tuesday evening.  (FOX 9)

ANOKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver died and his passenger was injured in a crash after he fled police Tuesday night, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff's office says the incident started around 11:37 p.m. when a police officer with the Coon Rapids Police Department attempted to pull over a Buick LaSabre that sped off toward Anoka, a news release said. The Coon Rapids officer followed the fleeing vehicle for a short distance before stopping the pursuit as the LaSabre entered Anoka.

About a mile after the Coon Rapids officer ended the pursuit, the LaSabre crashed into a Dodge Ram pickup truck near the intersection of Main Street and Ferry Street in Anoka, the release said. 

The driver of the LaSabre, identified as Brian Harper, 30, of St. Paul, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, identified as a 32-year-old St. Cloud man, was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries. His condition is not known. 

The driver of the Ram suffered minor injuries and was released at the scene. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story stated two people had died in the crash. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday afternoon corrected its initial news release that stated two people had died to say in fact one man died and his passenger was injured. 