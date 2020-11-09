1 injured in north Minneapolis apartment fire

A fire at a north Minneapolis apartment building sent one person to the hospital Monday night, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department.

Around 9:45 p.m., firefighters responded to the 600 block of 18th Avenue N where there was heavy black smoke coming from a fourth floor apartment. Crews found a fire in the bedroom of an apartment on the fourth floor and were able to put out much of the fire with a pump can. Firefighters found more fire in the kitchen, but were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

Paramedics took the injured resident to an area hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

Fire crews are ventilating smoke from the fourth and fifth floors of the apartment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.