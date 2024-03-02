1 fatally shot by Wright County deputy during traffic stop: Sheriff

Authorities say an armed individual was shot and killed by a Wright County deputy during a traffic stop Saturday morning.

According to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy conducted a traffic stop just after 4:45 a.m. on Ivory Avenue Northeast in St. Michael.

Authorities say the driver was armed with a weapon, and confronted the deputy after getting out of the vehicle. The driver did not comply with the deputy's demands, and at some point during the incident, the deputy fired and struck the driver.

Law enforcement attempted lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. No further information about the victim was provided.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting. The deputy has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard policy.