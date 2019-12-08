Expand / Collapse search

1 dead, nobody in custody in Ventura Village neighborhood homicide

Ventura Village
This Ventura Village apartment building was the focus of a homicide investigation in Minneapolis Sunday night.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis Police are investigating a homicide in the Ventura Village neighborhood of Minneapolis Sunday night. 

According to a Police spokesperson, the shooting happened near the intersection of East 22nd Street and Portland Avenue. 

Shotspotter helped the police locate a victim in his 40s on the 220 block of Portland Avenue. The man was found inside an apartment nearby. 

Nobody is in custody Sunday night. 

It is the city's 45th homicide of the year. 

