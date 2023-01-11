1 dead, 2 hurt after shooting in parking lot outside Minneapolis market

A shooting outside a market in Minneapolis, that may have occurred during a potential attempted carjacking, left one person dead and two others injured, while police are searching for a suspect.

Officers responded to shots fired around 8:20 p.m. at a parking lot off Lowry Avenue North at Bryant Avenue.

Police say it appears two men approached a vehicle in the parking lot on foot, starting an altercation.

"One male walked around the vehicle to the passenger side before returning to the driver's side," explained Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara. "It appears the door of the vehicle was then opened. At that time, the vehicle began traveling in reverse. dragging one of the males who had approached on foot."

Chief O'Hara says the other man who approached the vehicle fired shots. The vehicle ended up getting lodged in an embankment. The man who was dragged was able to free himself and walk away until he collapsed a short distance away. He was ultimately pronounced dead.

The other man ran away on foot. Inside the vehicle, two other people were shot: a man and a woman. Both of those victims were transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Chief O'Hara says two guns were recovered from the scene, including one from inside the vehicle, and they believe a small rifle is missing. Police say ShotSpotter detected automatic gunfire during the shooting.

The search for the final suspect is ongoing.