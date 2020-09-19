1 dead after crash involving motorcycle in Eden Prairie, Minn.
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - One person is dead following a crash early Saturday afternoon involving a motorcycle.
Officers were called to the area of Prairie Center Drive and Plaza Drive for the report of the crash with the motorcyclist and three other vehicles.
Right now, few details are available about the incident. It's unclear how the other three vehicles were involved in the crash but all had damage, police said.
Officers along with troopers from Minnesota State Patrol are investigating the cause of the crash.