1 dead, 1 seriously injured in shooting on W Broadway in Minneapolis

A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a shooting in north Minneapolis, according to Minneapolis Police Department spokesman John Elder.

Elder says the incident happened in the 700 block of West Broadway Avenue Monday just before 6:30 p.m. Dispatch received multiple 911 calls that two people, a man and a woman, had been shot. Police learned the man was taken in a private vehicle to North Memorial Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

When officers arrived they found a woman, believed to be in her 30s, dead at the scene.

According to preliminary investigation, officers learned a male shot the two people and left the area before police arrived. No one is in custody.

The case is under investigation.