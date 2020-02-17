1 dead, 1 in custody after stabbing at state-run group home in West St. Paul, Minnesota

article

One person is dead and another is in custody after a stabbing in West St. Paul, Minnesota early Monday morning.

Shortly before 4 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance at a residence on the 1500 block of Christensen Avenue, according to the West St. Paul Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

West St. Paul Police Chief Brian Sturgeon confirmed to FOX 9 the residence is a state-owned group home run by the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

Officers arrested a man at the scene in connection with the fatal stabbing. Police say there is no danger to the public at this time.

A homicide investigation is underway.