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1 in custody after stabbing Maplewood police officer

By McCall Vickers
FOX 9
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 21, 2026 3:29 PM CDT
Published July 21, 2026 3:29 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A suspect was taken into custody after stabbing a Maplewood police officer at a CVS store on Tuesday.
    • The stabbing occurred after officers responded to a report of a potential theft at the CVS.
    • The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A suspect is in custody after attacking a police officer at a CVS store Maplewood, Minnesota Tuesday morning.

Officer stabbed outside Maplewood CVS

What we know:

According to the Maplewood Police Department, at 11:45 a.m., Maplewood officers were dispatched to the CVS store at the intersection of White Bear Avenue and County Road B East in response to potential theft. After an officer initiated contact with the suspect, the suspect attacked him with a knife.  

The officer, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were treated by EMS on the scene and then taken to a local hospital.  

This incident remains under active investigation.  

The Source: Information in this story comes from a Maplewood Police Department press release. 

Crime and Public SafetyMaplewood