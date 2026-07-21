1 in custody after stabbing Maplewood police officer
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A suspect is in custody after attacking a police officer at a CVS store Maplewood, Minnesota Tuesday morning.
Officer stabbed outside Maplewood CVS
What we know:
According to the Maplewood Police Department, at 11:45 a.m., Maplewood officers were dispatched to the CVS store at the intersection of White Bear Avenue and County Road B East in response to potential theft. After an officer initiated contact with the suspect, the suspect attacked him with a knife.
The officer, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were treated by EMS on the scene and then taken to a local hospital.
This incident remains under active investigation.
The Source: Information in this story comes from a Maplewood Police Department press release.