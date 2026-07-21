1 in custody after stabbing Maplewood police officer

The Brief A suspect was taken into custody after stabbing a Maplewood police officer at a CVS store on Tuesday. The stabbing occurred after officers responded to a report of a potential theft at the CVS. The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.



A suspect is in custody after attacking a police officer at a CVS store Maplewood, Minnesota Tuesday morning.

Officer stabbed outside Maplewood CVS

What we know:

According to the Maplewood Police Department, at 11:45 a.m., Maplewood officers were dispatched to the CVS store at the intersection of White Bear Avenue and County Road B East in response to potential theft. After an officer initiated contact with the suspect, the suspect attacked him with a knife.

The officer, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were treated by EMS on the scene and then taken to a local hospital.

This incident remains under active investigation.