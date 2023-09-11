Powerball hits third-largest jackpot of the year

The Powerball jackpot reached a level ahead of Monday night’s drawing making it one of the biggest that the game has seen so far in 2023.

The Powerball's grand prize climbed to $522 million after there were no winners in Saturday's drawing, an annuitized payout that the lottery declared the "third-largest" jackpot of the year. Its one-time cash value, meanwhile, totaled $252.4 million.

The biggest jackpot that Powerball has recorded year to date was valued at $1.08 billion, according to the lottery. Behind that was a $754.6 million grand prize in February.

The jackpot reached $1.08 billion in July, with someone in California having purchased the lucky ticket, Powerball said. Thirty-eight back-to-back drawings preceded the person in California scoring that windfall , which represented its third-largest ever.

Two tickets worth $1 million each were sold in New Hampshire and Virginia. In Florida, a person landed a windfall of $2 million, the lottery said.

The next drawing will be Sept. 11 at 10:59 p.m. ET. There is a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the grand prize.

Players of fellow lottery Mega Millions have an opportunity to try to get a $141 million grand prize on Tuesday night.

