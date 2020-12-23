Papa John's dishing out $2.5M in bonuses for its frontline employees

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until THU 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
9
Blizzard Warning
until WED 9:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County, Traverse County
Blizzard Warning
until THU 12:00 AM CST, Clay County, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Hubbard County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 10:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 9:58 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 2:00 AM CST, Dodge County, Mower County, Olmsted County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 11:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Pine County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 AM CST, Barron County, Pierce County, Polk County

Papa John's dishing out $2.5M in bonuses for its frontline employees

By Michael Bartiromo
Published 
Updated 4 hours ago
Food and Drink
FOX Business

NEW YORK - Papa John’s is striving to be more like Father Christmas.

Papa John's reported declining sales for the fifth straight quarter on Tuesday. Full credit: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Papa John’s International Inc. on Tuesday announced plans to give approximately $2.5 million in bonuses to its frontline workers as a token of the company’s "deep appreciation" for their hard work amid the pandemic.

This latest round of bonuses will be served up to around 14,000 Papa John’s employees working within corporate restaurants and across the supply chain. Papa John’s had previously provided targeted bonuses for some of its team members earlier in the year.

"Never has Papa John’s growth and success depended on our team members' hard work, steadfast dedication and commitment to safety as much as this year," said Rob Lynch, president and CEO of Papa John’s, in a news release. "In particular, our frontline workers in our restaurants and supply chain have been a constant source of positivity and commitment throughout this challenging year, enabling Papa John’s to deliver to millions of new and returning customers."

Indeed, Papa John’s reported "outstanding results" in its third quarter, including a 17.1% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter in 2019.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

In its Tuesday press release, Papa John’s also reiterated its commitment to "expanded benefits" for corporate employees, as well as its efforts to feed first responders and frontline workers by donating free pizza and raising $3.6 million "for COVID-19 relief and the fight for racial justice."

Papa John’s isn’t the only national pizza chain doling out bonuses following a successful year. In mid-December, Domino’s announced its latest round of bonuses totaling $9.6 million, for over 11,500 "remarkable" employees. These employees were scheduled to receive up to $1,200 each in December.