'The Masked Singer' reveal: Beetle bugs out, Robo Girl short-circuits in latest episode

The Beetle and Robo Girl were unmasked on Wednesday’s episode of "The Masked Singer," which celebrated "Muppets Night."

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 8, episode 5, of "The Masked Singer."

The top-secret singing competition show included guest stars Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and Fozzie Bear, alongside panelists Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg.

The Beetle and Robo Girl are pictured on FOX’s “The Masked Singer” Season 8, episode 5. (Credit: FOX)

During Season 8 of "The Masked Singer," there are multiple unmaskings every week. Find out who was unmasked this week below:

The Beetle

Jerry! Jerry! Jerry! The Beetle performed "The Way You Look Tonight" by Frank Sinatra, and was the first to be unmasked, with McCarthy-Wahlberg and Thicke guessing correctly.

It was revealed to be Jerry Springer, who hosted the long-running talk show "Jerry Springer" and previously served as the major of Cincinnati.

"I honestly thought right away they knew who I was because of my voice. I felt that I wasn’t fooling anybody," Springer said. "This is a show for artists, and I snuck in."

Robo Girl

Next up was Robo Girl, who performed Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody."

None of the judges guessed correctly, and Robo Girl was ultimately revealed to be Kat Graham — best known for her role as Bonnie Bennett on "The Vampire Diaries."

"There’s that part of you as an artist that’s like, ‘I came and I conquered this thing that was really daunting for me, and I did it, and I’m good," Graham said after the reveal.

Rated TV-PG. Eight seasons. Featuring: Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Nick Cannon.

How to watch "The Masked Singer"

The eighth season of "The Masked Singer" airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on FOX. It will also be streaming "The Masked Singer" channel on Tubi, where you can also stream all seasons of the series.

