Oktoberfest and dog races coming to St. Paul's Schmidt Brewery

For those looking to celebrate Oktoberfest in the most authentic way possible without going to Germany, plan a visit to the Historic Schmidt Brewery in St. Paul September 13th and 14th.

Just like the Munich original, it's held in September, the beer is imported from Munich and the food is from local German restaurants. Add to that, cute pups. Dachshund races will take place on Saturday at 4 p.m., but we didn’t want to wait to see how that would play out.

Shayne Wells gathered some serious competitors for a test run.