Final 2024 electoral map: Here's how many votes Trump, Harris had

By Kelly Hayes
Published  November 13, 2024 11:10am CST
2024 Election
Biden, Trump meet at the White House for transition talks [RAW]

President Biden and President-elect Trump met at the White House on Wednesday. Biden called for a smooth transition of power, while Trump said politics is tough and that the transition will be smooth. They did not answer questions.

    • President-elect Donald Trump had a historic comeback in the 2024 election after losing four years ago to President Joe Biden.
    • Trump swept all seven of the hotly-contested battleground states, winning 312 electoral votes, compared to Harris’ 226.
    • He was also leading in the popular vote count, according to the AP’s election results – although there were still ballots remaining to be tallied.

With all the states having been called by The Associated Press in the presidential race, here's the complete electoral map. 

Final 2024 electoral map

Trump swept all seven of the hotly-contested battleground states, winning 312 electoral votes, compared to Harris’ 226. The number needed to clinch the presidency is 270.

Trump was also leading in the popular vote count, according to the Associated Press’ election results – although there were still ballots remaining to be tallied. 

Trump would be the first Republican in two decades to win the popular vote. In 2004, former President and then-incumbent George W. Bush won the popular vote against John Kerry. 

In 2016, Trump won the election by earning enough electoral votes over Hillary Clinton, but lost the popular vote. 