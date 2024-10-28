Federal authorities warn extremists pose safety threat this election cycle

The Brief Ahead of the 2024 election, election officials warn that "violent extremists" what remain one of the largest safety threats to the process. Incidents in multiple states, including Washington and Oregon, have election officials on high alert. Hennepin County officials said they are working closely with multiple agencies to monitor both physical and cyber threats in this year’s election.



U.S. intelligence authorities warn that "violent extremists" are a safety threat during this election cycle.

What we know

Recent incidents in multiple states have election officials on high alert after several ballot box fires were reported.

Two recent incidents happened in Washington state and Oregon. The preliminary investigation found that the separate fires set at ballot boxes were caused by incendiary devices.

FOX 9 spoke with local election officials who said securing the voting process and keeping election workers safe are top of mind.

Expert analysis

"It is definitely a different world in elections than when I started in this years ago," said Julie Hanson, Scott County Elections Administrator. "That’s the hardest part of all of this is that misinformation, disinformation, creating those rifts."

The Department of Homeland (DHS) Security assessment found that the terrorism threat environment here, domestically, is due to several factors, and points to the potential of "violent extremist responses to sociopolitical developments" around the election.

"We have a constant source of communication for any kind of intelligence information," said Hanson.

Carver County officials said its election workers, city, and township staff have gone through extensive, mandatory safety training.

Hennepin County officials said they are working closely with multiple agencies to monitor both physical and cyber threats to this year’s election cycle.

Hanson said election officials are on high alert, "Now it is definitely more involved conversations with local law enforcement to ensure that everyone has every preparation we can possibly think of for every scenario, because you just don’t know."

Local officials said they want the public to know they can trust this process.

"There’s someone like me in every county. There’s election folks who work, who do this that take pride in their work," said Hanson. "This is a non-partisan process. I am a non-partisan election employee. I don’t have, I don’t declare a party affiliation."

Local officials said, thankfully, there have been no known recent threats in our area.

Learn more about a similar DHS report here.