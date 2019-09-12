VIDEO: Flooding shuts down section of I-90 in Austin, Minn.

article

A section of I-90 in Austin, Minnesota is closed Thursday evening after heavy rains have created flooding for the area.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the highway is closed between Sixth Street Northeast and 11th Drive. Drivers are asked to detour at Highway 56 to Highway 30 then Highway 218 back to I-90.

The detour will remain in place until water levels drop.

MnDOT reminds drivers that it's illegal to use roadways that have been closed. Drivers face a $1,000 fine for violating the ban.

We are working to determine how much rain fell in Austin on Thursday but it's believed to be inches.