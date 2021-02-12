Twin Cities likely to experience coldest Valentine’s Day on record

It was another frigid start on Friday, with temperatures dipping into the teens below zero and wind chills in the metro as low as -33 degrees. Unfortunately, it’s likely to get even colder over the weekend with the coldest Valentine’s Day on tap in nearly a century.

After some overnight light snow Friday night, it will be a frigid, but slightly warmer feeling Saturday thanks to very light winds most of the day. But, a reinforcing shot of arctic air will push in late Saturday and Saturday night. This will increase the breezes, but also force temperatures to plummet.

Wind chills as we wake up Sunday morning are likely to be between -35 degrees and -50 degrees. This can lead to frostbite in as little as five minutes.

The winds will gradually calm Sunday. With clear skies and calm winds Sunday night, actual air temperatures will likely be at their coldest so far this season, as we wake up Monday morning with near record lows likely in central and southern Minnesota. Even the heart of the Twin Cities metro could see wake up temps in the -20s.

It does slowly get better from there though with a gradual warming trend likely through next week. Stay warm!

