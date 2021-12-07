Tuesday snow proving to be first real commute-buster of season

article

At least an inch of snow has fallen in the Twin Cities so far Tuesday, with more flakes coming down.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport recorded 1.0 inches of snow as of noon while the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen saw 1.8. The highest snow total so far appears to be in Elko New Market, which had received 4.5 inches by approximately 1:15 p.m.

Tuesday morning’s snow was the first real commute-buster snow of the season.

The flurries made highways and side streets slick as drivers tried to get around the metro in the morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported 234 crashes, 44 spinouts, and three jackknifed semis between 5 a.m. and noon on Tuesday. Twenty-two of the crashes resulted in injuries and one was fatal.

The State Patrol is advising drivers to leave early, slow down, increase driving distance between vehicles, and to put all distractions away.

Some school districts are warning families of potential late drop-offs due to the snow. The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan school district, District 196, said buses are expected to leave on time, but may be delayed in dropping off students.

Snow totals

Elko New Market: 4.5 inches

Farmington: 3.6 inches

Carver: 3.0 inches

Savage: 3.0 inches

Inver Grove Heights: 2.5 inches

Bloomington: 2.0 inches

Chanhassen: 1.8 inches

Maple Plain: 1.2 inches

MSP Airport: 1.0 inches

