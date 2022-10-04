Tropical Depression 12 forms in Atlantic

article

A disturbance in the eastern Atlantic Ocean became Tropical Depression 12 on Tuesday.

The system is forecast to become a named tropical storm by Wednesday. The next name on the list is Julia.

T.D. 12 is one of two tropical systems being monitored by the FOX Forecast Center in the Atlantic. The other is moving toward the Lesser Antilles.

Here’s everything you should know about Tropical Depression 12.

Where is Tropical Depression 12?

Tropical Depression 12 is located about 440 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, an archipelago off the west coast of Africa, and is moving northwest at 12 mph.

It has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

What is the forecast for Tropical Depression 12?

Tropical Depression 12 is forecast to intensify and become a tropical storm by Wednesday, meaning it has winds of at least 35 mph. At that point, it would be given the next available name on the list. Right now, that’s Julia.

It poses no threat to land, and will quickly dissipate by Thursday night.

