Tornadoes confirmed during Monday storms in Minnesota

Severe storms swept across Minnesota on Monday, bringing intense rain, strong wind, large hail and reported tornadoes. At least 14 tornadoes were spotted on Monday. The National Weather Service confirmed two EF-1 tornadoes in Cass and Crow Wing counties. Survey crews are continuing to assess storm damage.



The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Minnesota during severe storms that swept across the state on Monday.

Confirmed tornadoes

Local perspective:

The National Weather Service confirmed two EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Crow Wing and Cass counties on Monday afternoon.

The first tornado, with peak winds of around 100 mph, tracked 11.5 miles from Casino to Gull Lake between 4:21 p.m. and 4:43 p.m. A video submitted by Alexa shows what appears to be a tornado moving near East Gull Lake on Monday afternoon.

A second EF-1 tornado, also with 100 mph peak winds, touched down minutes later in Merrifield, traveling 10.9 miles from 4:45 p.m. to 5:12 p.m.

There were no reported injuries or deaths from either of these tornadoes.

A survey crew confirmed the preliminary EF-1 rating after assessing damage in the area. An EF-1 tornado is characterized by wind speeds between 86 and 110 mph.

Storm damage was reported in parts of Crow Wing County, including downed trees and damaged buildings in cabin country near Pequot Lakes and Nisswa.

14 tornadoes spotted in Minnesota

Dig deeper:

Severe storms hit the majority of Minnesota on Monday evening, bringing intense rain, strong winds, lightning and large hail.

From those storms, 14 tornadoes were reported across the state, including in Nicollet and Otter Tail counties. The NWS has only confirmed two tornadoes as of Wednesday morning.

Survey crews are continuing to assess damage in the area. The NWS will release more details when available.