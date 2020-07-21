Thunderstorms with potential for funnel clouds moving east across central MN into WI

article

After rain showers slowed the morning commute, the components for some strong storms are coming together east and northeast of the Twin Cities metro area Tuesday afternoon.

FOX 9 Chief Meteorologist Ian Leonard says storm cells developed quickly and tracked east Tuesday.

There is a chance of elevated funnel clouds along the I-35W corridor, but areas east of I-35W should stay sky aware, too.

Thunderstorms with the potential for funnel clouds will affect southeast Chisago County.

At 2:58 p.m., thunderstorms were located near North Branch, 14 miles east of Cambridge, moving east at 25 miles per hour.

