MN weather: Reasonably quiet, but cold for your Thanksgiving travel

The Brief Monday morning will quite likely be the heaviest precipitation anyone in Minnesota receives through Thanksgiving weekend. The first below average temperatures since the first of the month are arriving and will hang around this week. It will get even colder with our first shot of true arctic air arriving for Black Friday and your weekend.



The much colder weather pattern is here as temperatures slowly fall through the day Monday as a storm system passes by providing parts of northern Minnesota with 2 or 3 inches of snow.

While more flurries will be possible later this week, there's a good chance that precipitation will be pretty scarce for the next seven days. With very cold northwest flow in the Upper Midwest, the storm track for the U.S. will remain to our south and will be reasonably active with a couple storms traversing the country.

However, these storms look to move fairly quickly and are not likely to impact major airport hubs during the peak daylight travel times for the most part. This means that both ground and air travel delays are likely to be relatively minor for most areas.

The trouble spots will be the high elevations of Colorado, Utah, and California, with heavy snow likely. Denver could get a dash of snow on Wednesday, and then that storm will impact much of the East Coast early on Thanksgiving, which is likely to lead to a wet Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City.