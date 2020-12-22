Subzero wind chills expected in Minnesota on Christmas Eve morning

article

Winter storm warnings, watches and advisories are in place for Wednesday as accumulating snow is expected to spread across Minnesota.

The same system responsible for the snow will also bring strong northwest winds creating near whiteout conditions and dangerously cold wind chills.

The Twin Cities metro area is expecting 2 to 4 inches of snow Wednesday, with wind gusts reaching near 50 mph that evening.

That northwest wind will continue into Christmas Eve morning, bringing dangerous wind chills to the region. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is projected to have a wind chill near -20.

That's a big swing in "feels-like" temperatures in a short period, as the wind chill Wednesday morning is only expected to be in the 30s.

