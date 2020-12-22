Subzero wind chills expected in Minnesota on Christmas Eve morning

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 AM CST until WED 8:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST, Clay County, Kittson County, Norman County, West Marshall County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 10:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Wright County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Benton County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, Douglas County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, North Beltrami County, North Cass County, North Clearwater County, Northern Aitkin County, Pennington County, Pope County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Aitkin County, South Beltrami County, South Cass County, South Clearwater County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Brown County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Meeker County, Pine County, Redwood County, Renville County, Watonwan County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 10:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Central St. Louis County, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Dakota County, Washington County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County

Subzero wind chills expected in Minnesota on Christmas Eve morning

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 36 mins ago
Winter Weather
FOX 9
article

Christmas Eve is looking to get off to a bitter cold start, according to the latest wind chill projections. (FOX 9)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Winter storm warnings, watches and advisories are in place for Wednesday as accumulating snow is expected to spread across Minnesota.

The same system responsible for the snow will also bring strong northwest winds creating near whiteout conditions and dangerously cold wind chills.

The Twin Cities metro area is expecting 2 to 4 inches of snow Wednesday, with wind gusts reaching near 50 mph that evening.

That northwest wind will continue into Christmas Eve morning, bringing dangerous wind chills to the region. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is projected to have a wind chill near -20. 

That's a big swing in "feels-like" temperatures in a short period, as the wind chill Wednesday morning is only expected to be in the 30s.

