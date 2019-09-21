Storms moving through central Minnesota

article

We may see some showers roll across central and eastern Minnesota today, with risks for severe weather.

Much of central and northern Minnesota - including the northern part of the Twin Cities - is under a Slight Risk of severe weather this afternoon.

The southern half of the state is under a Marginal Risk of severe weather.

Some showers and thunderstorms rolled across the central and eastern part of the state Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon, another round of storms brought tornado warnings to areas near St. Cloud, Minnesota and Mille Lacs.

The late day storms run the risk of large hail, gusty winds, and isolated tornadoes along with the locally very heavy rain. Once the cold front pushes across the area a little while after sunset, our rain chances end.

Timing: Late afternoon into the early evening hours

Threats:

• Key Threats:

o Large Hail (1” or greater)

• Secondary Threats:

o Damaging Wind Gusts (60+ mph)

o Isolated Tornadoes

o Torrential Downpours

