Snow totals: 2-3.5 inches in Twin Cities, 5.5 in Hutchinson

Freezing rain turned to snow overnight across parts of Minnesota, dropping a few inches in the Twin Cities metro with heavier band of snow in the southern part of the state.

Most metro locations saw between 2-3.5 inches of snow, but there were some heavier pockets of snow. One of those pockets was on the southeast side of the metro from the Afton and Ellsworth, Wisconsin area down to Faribault.

Snow totals in the Twin Cities metro as of 11 a.m. (FOX 9)

There was an even more intense band of snow really early Thursday morning from Redwood Falls through Hutchinson, Litchfield and into Wright County, with many spots picking up 4 or 5 inches.

The snow wrapped up in the noon hour, and now the bitter cold is moving in.

SNOW TOTALS AS OF 11 A.M.

Hutchinson: 5.5 inches

Big Lake: 5 inches

Buffalo: 5 inches

Otsego: 4.5 inches

Faribault: 4.2 inches

Ellsworth, Wisconsin: 3.9 inches

Afton: 3.5 inches

Cannon Falls: 3.5 inches

Delano: 3.4 inches

Mankato: 3.0 inches

Bethel: 2.9 inches

Prior Lake: 2.7 inches

Chaska: 2.5 inches

New Prague: 2.0 inches

