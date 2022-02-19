Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 3:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Washington County, Wright County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 12:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Benton County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Morrison County, Pope County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 9:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 3:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 6:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST, Chisago County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 12:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, Grant County, Norman County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 3:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, South Cass County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 3:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Hubbard County, Wadena County, West Becker County

Snow in forecast for Twin Cities after Sunday warm-up

By , and FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated February 20, 2022 5:56PM
After sunny Sunday, snow in the forecast for Twin Cities

After a warmup on Sunday, get ready for some snow over the next few days.

(FOX 9) - After a sunny and warmer Sunday, snow is back in the forecast for the Twin Cities metro and central Minnesota.

A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of central Minnesota, just edging into the metro, until Tuesday night.

Light snow is expected on Monday then another round of heavier snow is possible on Tuesday.

The Winter Storm Warning carries a potential of six to 11 inches of snow from Monday into Tuesday night, while three to seven inches is possible for areas in the Winter Weather Advisory. The greater Metro is right in the middle of the two zones.

Stay tuned as this evolves.