Snow in forecast for Twin Cities after Sunday warm-up

After a sunny and warmer Sunday, snow is back in the forecast for the Twin Cities metro and central Minnesota.

A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of central Minnesota, just edging into the metro, until Tuesday night.

Light snow is expected on Monday then another round of heavier snow is possible on Tuesday.

The Winter Storm Warning carries a potential of six to 11 inches of snow from Monday into Tuesday night, while three to seven inches is possible for areas in the Winter Weather Advisory. The greater Metro is right in the middle of the two zones.

Stay tuned as this evolves.