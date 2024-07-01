Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM CDT, Washington County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
16
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:48 AM CDT until SAT 11:31 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Pepin County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Wabasha County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Jackson County, Jackson County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Hennepin County, Nicollet County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County

Red Wing deals with flooding as Mississippi River to crest just below major flood stage

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 1, 2024 10:27am CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 9

Red Wing dealing with ongoing flooding

The City of Red Wing continues battling floodwaters as many roadways, walking trails, and bike paths are submerged. However, the Mississippi River is set to crest just below the major flood stage on Monday, and the water should start receding after.

RED WING, Minn. (FOX 9) - While flooding persists in parts of Minnesota, some areas see receding water while others are facing peak levels. 

The Mississippi River is expected to crest in Red Wing just below major flood stage on Monday. According to the National Weather Service, it is considered "Major Flooding" at 16 feet. As of Monday morning, the river level was at 15.92 feet. 

Several parks in Red Wing are closed due to flooding, including Levee Park, Bay Point Park and Colvill Park. Several roads and parking lots in those areas are underwater, so drivers will need to find alternate routes. The Red Wing Water Park, which is on the same road as Colvill Park, is also closed due to flooded roads.

Thankfully, the water should drop below the flood stage by this weekend. The Mississippi River is already dropping in St. Paul and is down nearly a foot from its crest on Saturday. 

"We're still in a dangerous situation. Floodwaters are still rising in certain areas. It's still very unpredictable," Gov. Tim Walz said at Friday's press conference. 

That being said, Minnesota is at a transition point, with damage assessments and the recovery phase beginning. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) also approved a federal disaster declaration for 22 counties impacted by floodwaters. 

The purpose of a federal disaster declaration is to provide resources to reimburse communities for debris removal, emergency protective measures as well as repair and replacement of damaged infrastructure, according to government officials.