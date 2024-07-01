Red Wing deals with flooding as Mississippi River to crest just below major flood stage

While flooding persists in parts of Minnesota, some areas see receding water while others are facing peak levels.

The Mississippi River is expected to crest in Red Wing just below major flood stage on Monday. According to the National Weather Service, it is considered "Major Flooding" at 16 feet. As of Monday morning, the river level was at 15.92 feet.

Several parks in Red Wing are closed due to flooding, including Levee Park, Bay Point Park and Colvill Park. Several roads and parking lots in those areas are underwater, so drivers will need to find alternate routes. The Red Wing Water Park, which is on the same road as Colvill Park, is also closed due to flooded roads.

Thankfully, the water should drop below the flood stage by this weekend. The Mississippi River is already dropping in St. Paul and is down nearly a foot from its crest on Saturday.

"We're still in a dangerous situation. Floodwaters are still rising in certain areas. It's still very unpredictable," Gov. Tim Walz said at Friday's press conference.

That being said, Minnesota is at a transition point, with damage assessments and the recovery phase beginning. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) also approved a federal disaster declaration for 22 counties impacted by floodwaters.

The purpose of a federal disaster declaration is to provide resources to reimburse communities for debris removal, emergency protective measures as well as repair and replacement of damaged infrastructure, according to government officials.