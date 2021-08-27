Rain totals: Twin Cities metro gets over 2 inches in 24 hours

article

A rainy Thursday brought much-needed moisture to parts of Minnesota, especially the Twin Cities metro area.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reported 2.12 inches of rain over the past 24 hours. Heavy downpours with blowing winds moved through the metro Thursday afternoon, leading to the shutdown of some rides and activities during the opening day of the Minnesota State Fair.

Just west of the metro, Hutchinson received 2.47 inches and to the southeast Rochester saw 2.57 inches. However, the largest totals fell near the Iowa border where areas received 4 to 6 inches of rain.

Advertisement

The Twin Cities metro can expect more off-and-on rain and occasional thunderstorms amid an overall muggy Friday. Temperatures could reach near the mid-90s on Saturday with the possibility of late storms, while Sunday looks to be bright and sunny to cap off the weekend.