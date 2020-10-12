Rain totals: Overnight storms drop 1.9 inches on Hastings

article

Overnight storms dropped the most rain many parts of Minnesota have seen in two months.

Most areas tallied between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain overnight and into the early morning Monday.

FOX 9 Meteorologist Cody Matz said the rain was largely beneficial for the area, which should help the ground moisture through the winter.

Hastings saw some of the highest totals with 1.90 inches reported. New Prague recorded 1.56 inches and Willmar reported 1.43 inches.

In the metro, St. Paul saw 1.19 inches and the Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport tallied 1.16 inches.