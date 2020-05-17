Rain totals: More than 3 inches to parts of Minnesota, record-breaking day at MSP Airport

article

The first soaker of the season brought more than 3” of rain to parts of Minnesota Sunday, and we needed it.

As of Saturday the airport was reporting less than half of its average rain since April 1st. As of 7 a.m. Sunday morning, the airport reported 1.63”.

As of 7 p.m. Sunday night, MSP Airport was reporting 2.92" of rain.

The National Weather Service says 2.46" fell on Sunday alone, besting the previous record of 1.81" in one day in 2017.

The system responsible for the rain slowly crawled to the east Sunday afternoon, allowing rainfall totals to continue to climb. Along with soaking rains, high winds will dominate the afternoon. You should also expect sustained winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph.

Behind the rain, warmer temperatures and sunshine returns. High temperatures will gradually warm into the 70s with the possibility of reaching the low 80s by next weekend.