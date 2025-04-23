Planting forecast: Has Minnesota seen its last spring freeze of the year?

The Brief The Twin Cities could have seen one of its earliest final spring freezes. April 24 is the average final freeze for the Twin Cities. If you're looking to start in-ground planting, we recommend waiting another week in the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota.



The Twin Cities will have seen one of its earliest final spring freezes on record – if we can avoid another freeze moving forward.

Final spring freeze?

The backstory:

April 24 is the average last freeze date for the Twin Cities. If we can stay above freezing at the official climate site at MSP Airport from here on out, it would end up being the third-earliest final spring freeze on record, dating back to 1872.

(FOX 9)

Timeline:

The average last freeze from the metro southeastward is usually in the second half of April, but most of Minnesota experiences the final freeze in May – and it can be closer to June in many spots north of Lake Superior.

(FOX 9)

Planting forecast

What you can do:

The current forecast has many in the Twin Cities and parts of Minnesota itching to start their spring planting. But, it's just a little too early for in-ground planting. For pots that can be moved in and out, you are okay – depending, of course, on what the contents are.

For in-ground planting, I'd give it another week for the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota – and probably another two weeks for central Minnesota and the typically colder locations.

Overall though, we're looking roughly 10 days ahead of average.