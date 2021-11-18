Expand / Collapse search

Occasional flurries, isolated 'snow bursts' to hang around Thursday

Winter Weather
(FOX 9) - Widespread light flakes developed in many areas late Wednesday and will hang through at least the first half of Thursday.

While most areas in the Twin Cities only experienced some occasional flurries, there have been some isolated "snow bursts." 

These bursts only last a few minutes in most cases, but can lead to poor visibility, drop a quick light coating of snow and cause some localized slippery spots. Some areas from Edina to Bloomington to Eagan experienced this mid-morning where a few crashes were reported.

Snowmaking begins at Hyland Hills Ski Area in Bloomington

It's beginning to look a lot like winter in Bloomington as Hyland Hills began making snow overnight in preparation for the upcoming season.

A few more flakes and even an isolated burst will be possible through the afternoon before clouds clear quickly around sunset. That's when the winds will finally lighten up as well, leading a chilly but far calmer night.

