NWS confirms 3 tornadoes in Sioux Falls, South Dakota Tuesday night

The National Weather Service has confirmed three tornadoes struck the city of Sioux Falls, South Dakota overnight, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.

The NWS said a brief EF-2 tornado touched down in Sioux Falls with wind speeds of about 125 mph around 11:30 p.m.

Damage from a series of EF-2 tornadoes in Sioux Falls, South Dakota Tuesday night. (National Weather Service)

The tornado caused significant damage in and around the Western Mall, the Associated Press reported.

Damage from a series of EF-2 tornadoes in Sioux Falls, South Dakota Tuesday night. (National Weather Service)

A second EF-2 tornado touched down around the same time near the Avera Health Complex, with winds up to 130 mph. Eight people were injured in this tornado, but none seriously, the NWS said.

The Associated Press reported that hospital staff had only minutes to move more than 100 patients to a safe area in one of the buildings. Hospital staff said seven people suffered minor injuries from falling debris and one patient had a “severe cardiac event” during the storm, but doctors were able to save him.

The storm ripped off part of the roof and caused significant damage to windows at one of the buildings, according to the Associated Press.

Damage from a series of EF-2 tornadoes in Sioux Falls, South Dakota Tuesday night. (National Weather Service)

A third EF-2 tornado was confirmed in the southern part of the city with winds of up to 125 mph. Significant straight line wind damage was reported downstream of the tornado.

These were the first tornadoes to be confirmed in the city since 2001.