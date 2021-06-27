More rain, storm potential for Minnesota Sunday

article

As drought conditions continue to impact the state, more rain is expected in parts of Minnesota Sunday with some storms rolling through in the afternoon.

Much like Saturday, Sunday will start cloudy and gray with light showers tracking through parts of Central Minnesota.

If we get some breaks in the clouds during the afternoon, we'll increase instability and the potential to see some scattered thunderstorms. We don't expect any severe weather with these pop up storms for Sunday.

Saturday brought much needed, measurable rain to parts of the state. Areas like Faribault and Maple River saw more than 2 inches of rain while areas like Hutchinson saw about 0.26 inches of rain.

More unsettled weather carries us into the start of the work week.